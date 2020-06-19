Newcastle United v Sheffield United

Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is fit despite injuring his knee against Southampton in Newcastle's last league game

TEAM NEWS

Matt Ritchie and Dwight Gayle are injury doubts for Newcastle, while Florian Lejeune is ruled out.

This game is likely to come too soon for Matty and Sean Longstaff, but Andy Carroll and Martin Dubravka are both fit.

Sheffield United will assess John Fleck and Jack O'Connell, both of whom missed the draw at Aston Villa through injury.

Manager Chris Wilder has confirmed that Muhamed Besic and another, unnamed, loan player have left the club.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Newcastle's takeover saga rumbles on and on and on. I feel a bit sorry for their manager Steve Bruce, who has done a really good job - every time he loses he is out of a job, apparently, and it is the same with stories about him being replaced by whoever buys the club.

Sheffield United did not really look like scoring for long periods against Aston Villa and, sadly for them, everyone who mattered missed it when they did get the ball into the net.

I don't see many goals being scored in this set of fixtures anyway, but especially not at St James' Park.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v Sports Team drummer Al Greenwood

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle United have won their past four league matches against Sheffield United.

However, the Blades won their most recent Premier League game at St James' Park, with Danny Webber scoring the only goal on 4 November 2006.

Newcastle United

Newcastle have not scored more than twice in any of their 14 league games at St James' Park this season.

The Magpies beat Southampton in their last match, on 7 March, and can record back-to-back league wins for the first time since December.

Newcastle have been beaten three times in the Premier League at St James' Park this season - only Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United have suffered fewer home losses.

The last three league and cup games at St James' Park have ended goalless, with the most recent goal being Isaac Hayden's late winner against Chelsea on 18 January.

This will be their second league game in the month of June, and first since a 4-2 defeat by Newport County in the second tier in 1947.

Newcastle have kept a clean sheet in five of their last six Premier League home matches against newly-promoted sides.

Steve Bruce has won eight of his 11 games as a manager against Sheffield United, the club where he began his managerial career in 1998.

Jonjo Shelvey has scored five times from 10 shots on target in this season's Premier League, and has more than twice as many goals as any other Newcastle player.

Sheffield United