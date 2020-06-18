Norwich City v Southampton
-
TEAM NEWS
Norwich defenders Grant Hanley, Christoph Zimmermann and Sam Byram will all miss the remainder of the season because of injury.
Midfielder Marco Stiepermann is back in training after some confusion over whether he had coronavirus, but he won't feature on Friday.
Southampton forward Shane Long is likely to miss out with a back problem.
Winger Moussa Djenepo begins a three-match suspension for his red card against Newcastle in March.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Southampton could complete a top-flight league double over Norwich for the first time. This is the 22nd season they have met in the top division.
- The last five Premier League meetings have been won by the home side.
- Saints have won four of the past six meetings in all competitions, drawing one and losing one.
Norwich City
- Norwich have earned two victories in their past three home league matches, as many as they recorded in their first 11 top-flight games at Carrow Road this season.
- They have only won one of their last six matches in the Premier League, losing four and scoring just twice.
- The Canaries are the only top-flight club yet to earn a point from a losing position this season.
- Norwich have the lowest shot conversion rate in this season's Premier League, converting 7.5% of their shots.
- Emiliano Buendia has provided seven assists in the Premier League this season, the most of any player who is yet to score.
Southampton
- Saints have lost five of their past seven league games.
- They have suffered three consecutive away defeats in all competitions.
- Southampton have lost their last four Premier League matches on a Friday by an aggregate scoreline of 17-2.
- However, they have won six successive league fixtures against promoted sides.
- Ralph Hasenhuttl's men have won six Premier League away games this season, a total bettered only by the current top four.
- Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has had a Premier League-high 40 attempts on goal without scoring this season.