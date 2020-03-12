Championship
Luton15:00Preston
Venue: Kenilworth Road

Luton Town v Preston North End

Graeme Jones
Graeme Jones' Luton Town are unbeaten in their past three league matches - their best run without a defeat all season
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Luton are checking on the fitness of defender Dan Potts ahead of the visit of Preston as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.

Martin Cranie could again deputise, while James Shea, Brendan Galloway and Eunan O'Kane are all still out.

Midfielder Brad Potts should be available for Preston after missing the loss to QPR with a slight knock.

Ben Pearson is out with a hamstring injury and Tom Bayliss, Bolly Bodin and Louis Moult are also absent.

Match facts

  • This is the first league meeting between Luton and Preston at Kenilworth Road since December 2006 - a 2-0 victory for the Hatters.
  • Preston's last away league win at Luton came back in November 1999, winning 2-0 with two goals from David Eyres.
  • Luton Town have conceded the first goal in more games this season than any other Championship team (26), going on to lose 19 of those matches (W4 D3).
  • Preston have won all five of their league games in 2019-20 against teams promoted from League One last season, beating both Barnsley and Charlton twice and Luton earlier this season.
  • Luton have lost only once in their last six Championship matches (W3 D2), while the Hatters are also unbeaten in three at Kenilworth Road (W2 D1).
  • Preston's Daniel Johnson has scored more goals via the penalty spot than any other Championship player this season (6), netting from the spot last time out versus QPR.

