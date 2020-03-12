Luton Town v Preston North End

Graeme Jones' Luton Town are unbeaten in their past three league matches - their best run without a defeat all season

Luton are checking on the fitness of defender Dan Potts ahead of the visit of Preston as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.

Martin Cranie could again deputise, while James Shea, Brendan Galloway and Eunan O'Kane are all still out.

Midfielder Brad Potts should be available for Preston after missing the loss to QPR with a slight knock.

Ben Pearson is out with a hamstring injury and Tom Bayliss, Bolly Bodin and Louis Moult are also absent.

Match facts