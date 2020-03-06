French Ligue 1
Coronavirus outbreak: PSG's game at Strasbourg postponed

PSG are top of Ligue 1 while Strasbourg are 10th

Paris St-Germain's Ligue 1 game at Strasbourg, which was scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

It is France's first top-flight game to be called off with 613 people testing positively and nine dying in the country as of Friday evening.

No details have been given on when the rearranged game will take place.

Other sporting events in the country have been affected including the Paris Marathon and the Paris-Nice cycling.

"Following an order from the Bas-Rhin authorities concerning the spread of the coronavirus, the meeting is postponed," PSG said in a statement.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced that all schools and nurseries in the departments of l'Oise, in the north, and le Haut-Rhin, in the north-east, will be closed for two weeks from Monday.

The local authorities added: "The arrival of 26,000 at the Stade de la Meinau, a quarter of which would come from the Haut-Rhin region, is likely to promote the spread of Covid-19."

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 7th March 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG27222375245168
2Marseille28168441291256
3Rennes2714583324947
4Lille2714493427746
5Lyon27117942261640
6Montpellier2711793529640
7Monaco2711794342140
8Reims2791172521438
9Nice2710893937238
10Strasbourg27115113232038
11Nantes27114122829-137
12Bordeaux279993933636
13Angers27106112633-736
14Brest2781093436-234
15Metz27710102534-931
16Saint-Étienne2785142844-1629
17Dijon2769122536-1127
18Nîmes2776142842-1427
19Amiens28411133150-1923
20Toulouse2734202156-3513
View full French Ligue 1 table

