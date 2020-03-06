Kieran O'Hara: Burton Albion goalkeeper given six-game ban for violent conduct

Burton Albion goalkeeper Kieran O'Hara has been banned for six games and fined £2,500 for violent conduct following their draw against Peterborough United.

The 23-year-old, on loan from Premier League side Manchester United, had denied the charge brought by the FA.

The incident is alleged to have occurred in the 44th minute of the 1-1 draw on Saturday, 29 February.

Reports following the match said that O'Hara was believed to have bit the arm of Posh forward Sammie Szmodics.