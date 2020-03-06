EFL Cup should be revamped as the 'British Cup', says David Moyes

Man City beat Aston Villa 2-1 to win the League Cup for the third successive year

West Ham manager David Moyes says the Carabao Cup should be revamped as the "British Cup" and include teams from Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The Scot, 56, said top teams should be able to opt out of the competition to help deal with fixture congestion.

The comments come after Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin said it would be "better for everyone" if the competition was scrapped.

"I think it could do with a revamp," Moyes said.

"My opinion on it is I've always thought we should have included Scotland.

"Call it the British Cup. A couple of teams from Northern Ireland, maybe two of the Welsh League clubs. That would give us something different."

The League Cup has been played in England since 1960, with Manchester City crowned this season's champions by beating Aston Villa on Sunday in front of 82,145 at Wembley.

However, teams have often played under-strength sides in the competition in recent years and Ceferin said it should be scrapped to lighten the workload load of top players.

Speaking about his proposal, Moyes said: "Maybe there's a way that a certain amount of Premier League teams wouldn't enter. I understand the fixture pile-up and there are an awful lot of games for the top players.

"A lot who will be playing in the Euros and just off the back of playing long seasons, Saturday-Wednesday, and are then expected to start again in the Premier League with only two or three weeks' break. I don't think that's correct.

"The players are going to have no time off at all."