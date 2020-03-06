Irish Premiership: Coleraine manager Kearney 'happy to be in the mix' for title

James McLaughlin scored for Coleraine in their 1-1 draw at Ballymena Showgrounds in September

Irish Premiership Date: Saturday, 7 March Coverage: Live commentary on Sportsound on BBC Radio Ulster. Live text commentary, in-game goals and highlights on the BBC Sport website

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney says he is happy his side are "still in the mix" for the Irish Premiership title with eight rounds of matches to go.

A 2-1 win over Glenavon on Tuesday took the second-placed Bannsiders to within four points of leaders Linfield.

Coleraine face derby rivals Ballymena United on Saturday trying to extend a run of eight wins in all competitions.

"Our aim was to try and hang around the top of the table for as long as we can so credit to the lads," said Kearney.

"We've closed the gap to four coming into the last eight games so to be still there or thereabouts, that's all we wanted.

"Derbies are always feisty, they're always big games, and Saturday will be no different. We'll go there in good spirits and in good form," added the Coleraine boss.

In contrast to their opponents, Ballymena have just one point to show from their last nine league outings and are still looking to record their first top-flight win of 2020.

After two weeks out of action leaders Linfield travel to Taylor's Avenue, targeting a fifth straight win and a third Premiership success of the season over Niall Currie's side.

Third-placed Glentoran find themselves eight points adrift of Linfield after picking up just two points from their last three league games so they will hope to get back to winning ways when they host Cliftonville at the Oval.

The Reds are also struggling to find their best form, having drawn their last three Premiership encounters.

Crusaders go into their hone game with basement side Institute on the back of a draw and two defeats from their last three league matches, plus League Cup final and Irish Cup quarter-final defeats.

'We don't want to get turned over'

Larne are on a run of five consecutive Premiership defeats as they prepare to take on Glenavon at Inver Park in the day's 17:30 GMT kick-off.

Lurgan Blues' manager Gary Hamilton is determined to avoid a repeat of the 6-0 mauling his team suffered at the hands of Tiernan Lynch's side at the same venue in October.

"I don't want to go there and get turned over 6-0. I want to go there and show we have learned from the last time," said Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton.

"They are a top, top side but if we put in a performance, start the game right and be competitive from the first minute and not the 45th minute that is all we can ask."

Dungannon Swifts, who have moved up to ninth in the table, entertain Warrenpoint Town in Saturday's other fixture.