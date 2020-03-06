Birmingham City: Independent disciplinary commission dismisses EFL misconduct charge

Birmingham are 15th in the Championship, nine points clear of the relegation zone

Birmingham City have avoided a second points deduction in two seasons after an independent disciplinary commission dismissed an EFL misconduct charge.

The charge, which was in relation to an alleged breach of an agreed business plan, was brought against the Championship club in January.

The EFL said in a statement the decision is "subject to an appeal".

Birmingham were deducted nine points last season for breaking profitability and sustainability rules.

The club, who had denied the charge, said they "welcome the decision of the disciplinary commission and we have worked closely and amicably with the EFL on this matter since we were charged in May".

Blues were deducted nine points in March 2019 after incurring losses of nearly £48.8m between 2015 and 2018, almost £10m more than the accepted adjusted losses of £39m over a three-year period.

Birmingham, who are 15th in the Championship, host Reading on Saturday.