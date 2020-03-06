Mads Roerslev: Brentford defender signs new four-year contract

Mads Roerslev has assisted three goals in his 10 appearances for Brentford

Brentford defender Mads Roerslev has signed a new four-year deal.

The 20-year-old Danish full-back has made 10 appearances for the Bees this season after joining from FC Copenhagen in August.

"We are very pleased that Mads has signed a new contract with us," boss Thomas Frank told the club website.

"He had made great progress since the summer and has shown the benefits of our B Team. He has earned his place in the first-team group."