Andrew Considine: Aberdeen defender has 'fingers crossed' for Scotland call-up

Aberdeen defender Andrew Considine has his "fingers crossed" he gets a first Scotland call-up for the Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Israel.

Considine has been touted by Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes for a place, with club-mate Scott McKenna and Hearts' John Souttar both out injured.

Scotland host Israel on 26 March, with the winner facing Norway or Serbia away five days later for a finals place.

"If it came I would be over the moon," Considine, 32, said.

"I can only do as much as I can on the park and produce the performances. If Steve Clarke thinks they are worthy of playing at the highest level, then fantastic. But, fingers crossed, we will just have to wait and see.

"The bottom line is it is up to the Scotland manager whether he wants to call me up or not, but to be spoken about potentially getting a call-up is great for me."

Considine's immediate focus is on domestic matters and Saturday's visit of Hibernian. Aberdeen are desperate to end a run of four successive home defeats in the Scottish Premiership as they try to overturn the three-point deficit on third-place Motherwell.

"I felt the first five months of the season we were very solid at home, a bit of a force, but have let that slip recently and it is time to get back to winning ways," Considine added.

"Saturday is probably our cup final, if we win I think it will give us confidence to go to Fir Park and get that result and hopefully overtake Motherwell."