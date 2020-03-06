Irish Cup: Glentoran v Cliftonville semi-final date could change after diary mix-up

As it stands, Cliftonville are set to meet Glentoran in the semi-final at Windsor Park on 7 April

Officials at the Irish FA are considering a change to the date of the Irish Cup semi-final between Glentoran and Cliftonville due to a scheduling conflict.

Just hours after announcing that the match would be played on 7 April, it emerged that the managers of both clubs are at a coaching course in Switzerland.

Glentoran manager Mick McDermott and Cliftonville boss Paddy McLaughlin are both on the UEFA PRO licence course in Nyon on 7 April.

Despite the IFA organising and facilitating the coaches' education, it is understood that Association's Challenge Cup committee were not aware of a potential diary clash when setting the date for the cup semi-final.

UEFA have postponed a number of meetings and events in recent days due to the ongoing Coronavirus health crisis and it is understood that the IFA have contacted European football's governing body to ask if the PRO licence course will go ahead as planned.

IFA officials are also looking at alternative dates with a view to fulfilling the fixture before the Easter weekend.

The first Irish Cup semi-final, between Ballymena and Coleraine, will be played on Friday 27 March.

The second semi-final wasn't originally scheduled for that weekend because it is anticipated that a number of Glentoran players will be called up to Northern Ireland U21 international duty - also by the IFA.