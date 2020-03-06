Roy Hodgson: Crystal Palace manager signs one-year extension to deal

Roy Hodgson has managed in England, Sweden, Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, Italy, the United Arab Emirates and Finland

Manager Roy Hodgson has signed a one-year contract extension at Crystal Palace that would see him remain at the club until the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

The 72-year-old took charge of the Eagles in September of the 2017-18 season and helped the side avoid relegation.

He said: "I'm delighted that the club and I have reached agreement.

"I'm proud of what we have achieved since I was appointed."

Palace are currently 12th in the Premier League, six points behind fifth place and nine clear of relegation, after back-to-back victories over Newcastle and Brighton.

Hodgson is currently in his 44th year as a manager, his career having begun at Swedish club Halmstads in 1976.

However, his playing career started at Palace, near to where he grew up in Croydon.

The former England boss added: "Everyone knows how I feel about the club that I supported as a boy. I feel a special bond with the supporters and know that myself, the owners and the players are all working together to achieve the same goal."