Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths 'ready to go' if Scotland call comes

Leigh Griffiths says there has been no contact from anyone on the Scotland coaching staff

Leigh Griffiths says being involved for Scotland in the Euro 2020 play-offs would be "the icing on the cake" for his comeback this season.

The 29-year-old Celtic striker has been starting regularly since the turn of the year, scoring five goals in 2020.

Having been beset by fitness and personal problems, the last of his 19 caps came in September 2018.

"It's the pinnacle of your career, getting to represent your country," said Griffiths.

"If I can help Scotland get to the Euros if would be the icing on the cake for me, but nobody has been in touch.

"It's a hard job and the manager needs to focus on 24 or 25 players, not just me. I'm not going to be too downhearted about him not picking up the phone to me."

Griffiths has not featured for Scotland boss Steve Clarke, who replaced Alex McLeish last summer.

Clarke's next task is a home semi-final against Israel later this month, with Norway or Serbia waiting in the final as Scotland aim to end a major tournament drought that stretches back to the 1998 World Cup.

Griffiths has scored international four goals, including two stunning free kicks in a 2-2 draw with England at Hampden in June 2017.

"I'm just concentrating on playing for Celtic and getting my fitness up," he added.

"If I'm in the Scotland squad, great. If not, I'll get my head down and keep working hard.

"If I wasn't at any kind of level, I wouldn't be playing for the [Celtic] first team. I think that shows that I'm ready to go.

"But it's not up to my gaffer here, it's up to Mr Clarke if he wants to select me.

"It's exciting times for Scotland. Two massive games coming up to create history. It's going to be tough. Israel are no mugs and Norway and Serbia have some great players."