Irish Cup semi-final between Ballymena United and Coleraine live on BBC TV and online

Managers Oran Kearney and David Jeffrey will be in opposition in the televised Irish Cup semi-final

The Irish Cup semi-final between Ballymena United and Coleraine at the Oval on 27 March will be live on BBC TV and online.

The second semi-final between Cliftonville and Glentoran will take place at the National Stadium at Windsor Park on Tuesday, 7 April.

This season's final will be played at Windsor Park on Saturday, 2 May.

Glentoran knocked out cup holders Crusaders last Saturday as they clinched a 2-1 quarter-final victory.