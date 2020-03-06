Irish Cup semi-final between Ballymena United and Coleraine live on BBC TV and online
The Irish Cup semi-final between Ballymena United and Coleraine at the Oval on 27 March will be live on BBC TV and online.
The second semi-final between Cliftonville and Glentoran will take place at the National Stadium at Windsor Park on Tuesday, 7 April.
This season's final will be played at Windsor Park on Saturday, 2 May.
Glentoran knocked out cup holders Crusaders last Saturday as they clinched a 2-1 quarter-final victory.