Copa del Rey: Athletic Bilbao beat Granada to set up all-Basque final with Sociedad
- From the section European Football
Athletic Bilbao will play Real Sociedad in the first all-Basque Copa del Rey final since 1927 after edging past Granada on away goals.
Athletic lost 2-1 in the second leg, but went through courtesy of Yuri Berchiche's 81st-minute goal, having won the first-leg 1-0 in Bilbao.
On Wednesday, Real Sociedad reached the final with a 1-0 win over second-tier side Mirandes for a 3-1 aggregate win.
"It's going to be historic for the Basque country," said Berchiche.
The final is at Seville's Estadio de La Cartuja on 18 April.
Real Sociedad beat 19-time winners Real Madrid in the quarter-final, while Bilbao overcame 30-time winners Barcelona at the same stage of the competition.
As Copa del Rey finalists, the Basque rivals have qualified for the 2021 Spanish Super Cup, which will be held in Saudi Arabia and will also feature the winners and runners-up of La Liga this season, positions currently occupied by Real Madrid and Barcelona.
Line-ups
Granada
- 1Dantas da Silva
- 16Díaz
- 6SánchezBooked at 50mins
- 22Coutinho Meneses Duarte
- 2FoulquierSubstituted forVico Villegasat 85'minutes
- 21HerreraSubstituted forEtekiat 61'minutes
- 4Gonalons
- 15NevaSubstituted forCortés Herediaat 85'minutes
- 10Rodríguez Díaz
- 23Machís
- 24Fernández
Substitutes
- 7Vadillo
- 8Eteki
- 13Escandell
- 14Vico Villegas
- 17Bastião Dias
- 18Cortés Heredia
- 20Vallejo
Ath Bilbao
- 1SimónBooked at 90mins
- 5ÁlvarezBooked at 40mins
- 3Núñez
- 4Martínez
- 21CapaSubstituted forCórdobaat 59'minutes
- 6San JoséSubstituted forAdurizat 79'minutes
- 16VesgaBooked at 73mins
- 17Berchiche Izeta
- 22García
- 10MuniainSubstituted forSancetat 90+2'minutes
- 9Williams
Substitutes
- 8López
- 11Córdoba
- 13Herrerín
- 15Lekue
- 19Gómez
- 20Aduriz
- 34Sancet
- Referee:
- Carlos del Cerro Grande
- Attendance:
- 20,799
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away12