Fort William ban ultras - unless mum or dad come along too

Fort William play at Claggan Park in the shadow of Ben Nevis

Highland League strugglers Fort William have told local 'ultras' they are no longer welcome at Claggan Park unless they are "accompanied by a parent".

Chairman Peter Murphy made the decision following recent "unacceptable behaviour" from the youthful element of the club's support.

'The Fort, the story of Britain's worst football team' was a BBC documentary last year.

And the team are currently bottom of the table, with three victories.

However, Fort William, who were winless in the two previous seasons, do have eight games in hand on Lossiemouth who are just two points above them.

The statement read: "Following unacceptable behaviour of The Ultras supporters group over a number of games this season we have taken the decision to ban this group from home games.

"They will be able to gain entry individually if accompanied by a parent."