Solihull Moors P-P Harrogate Town

Friday's National League game between Solihull Morrs and Harrogate Town has been postponed following the coronavirus outbreak.

Harrogate have four employees who are self-isolating.

"We have a duty of care for the health and wellbeing of players, staff and supporters," a statement on the club website said.

The National League has decided to allow matches in its three divisions to proceed as planned this weekend.

The move comes despite elite football in Britain being suspended until at least 3 April as a result of the spread of coronavirus.

All games in England's Premier League, English Football League, FA Women's Super League and Women's Championship have been postponed.