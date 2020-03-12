Championship
Fulham19:45Brentford
Venue: Craven Cottage

Fulham v Brentford (Fri)

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic and Brentford forward Ollie Watkins
Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic (left) is the Championship's leading scorer this season with 23 goals, with Brentford frontman Ollie Watkins (right) one behind him in the scoring charts
Follow live text coverage from 19:30 GMT on Friday

Fulham will be without defenders Joe Bryan (hamstring), Terence Kongolo (foot) and Alfie Mawson (knee) for the west London derby against Brentford.

Maxime Le Marchand and Harrison Reed are back in training after injury, but midfielder Josh Onomah (knee) is out.

Bees captain and centre-back Pontus Jansson is close to returning after missing two months with a hip injury.

Midfielders Mathias Jensen (hamstring) and Kamo Mokotjo (knee) remain out, but Sergi Canos (knee) is back in training.

Fulham go into the game third in the Championship table, six points off the automatic promotion places, with Scott Parker's side on a four-match unbeaten run.

Visitors Brentford are one place and four points behind the Whites, having won just one of their past six games.

Match facts

  • Fulham have won just one of their past 18 home games against Brentford in all competitions (D10 L7), a 1-0 victory back in April 1990.
  • Brentford are looking to complete a league double over Fulham for the first time since the 2014-15 season.
  • Fulham have registered 506 sequences of 10+ passes in open play this season, 153 more than the next highest side which is Brentford (353).
  • Brentford have won just two of their past 10 away games in the Championship (D4 L4).
  • Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, who is the Championship's leading scorer this season (23 goals), has won more points with his goals than any other player in the competition in 2019-20 (23 pts won).

Friday 13th March 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds37218856302671
2West Brom371913564372770
3Fulham371810952381464
4Brentford371791164333160
5Nottm Forest371612948381060
6Preston37168135045556
7Bristol City371510125153-255
8Millwall37131594440454
9Cardiff37131595250254
10Blackburn371411125245753
11Swansea371314104645153
12Derby371312124949051
13QPR37148155862-450
14Reading37139154642448
15Sheff Wed37139154649-348
16Birmingham371211144857-947
17Stoke37126194955-642
18Huddersfield37119174558-1342
19Middlesbrough37914143747-1041
20Wigan371011163850-1241
21Hull37118184963-1441
22Charlton37109184454-1039
23Luton37105224371-2835
24Barnsley37810194262-2034
Find a club, activity or sport near you