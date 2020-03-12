Fulham v Brentford (Fri)
Fulham will be without defenders Joe Bryan (hamstring), Terence Kongolo (foot) and Alfie Mawson (knee) for the west London derby against Brentford.
Maxime Le Marchand and Harrison Reed are back in training after injury, but midfielder Josh Onomah (knee) is out.
Bees captain and centre-back Pontus Jansson is close to returning after missing two months with a hip injury.
Midfielders Mathias Jensen (hamstring) and Kamo Mokotjo (knee) remain out, but Sergi Canos (knee) is back in training.
Fulham go into the game third in the Championship table, six points off the automatic promotion places, with Scott Parker's side on a four-match unbeaten run.
Visitors Brentford are one place and four points behind the Whites, having won just one of their past six games.
Match facts
- Fulham have won just one of their past 18 home games against Brentford in all competitions (D10 L7), a 1-0 victory back in April 1990.
- Brentford are looking to complete a league double over Fulham for the first time since the 2014-15 season.
- Fulham have registered 506 sequences of 10+ passes in open play this season, 153 more than the next highest side which is Brentford (353).
- Brentford have won just two of their past 10 away games in the Championship (D4 L4).
- Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, who is the Championship's leading scorer this season (23 goals), has won more points with his goals than any other player in the competition in 2019-20 (23 pts won).