Manchester United: Harry Maguire suffers ankle injury in training

Maguire was named club captain by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in January last year

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire says he is "working hard to get fit" after an ankle injury ruled him out of Thursday's FA Cup tie against Derby.

Maguire suffered the injury in training and could miss Sunday's derby against Manchester City.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he had planned to play the defender in the fifth round tie at Pride Park on Thursday.

"Hopefully he'll be OK for the weekend, but I'm not sure," he told MUTV.

City travel to Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday, with United, currently in fifth place, still chasing a Champions League spot.