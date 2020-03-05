Cardiff City: Striker Isaac Vassell out for rest of season

Isaac Vassell is a cousin of former Aston Villa and England striker Darius Vassell

Cardiff City striker Isaac Vassell has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Vassell, 26, broke down early in a comeback game for Cardiff under-23s following a quad injury which had sidelined him since August.

Vassell, a summer recruit from Birmingham, suffered a different quad injury on his return.

Manager Neil Harris said: "He has had a scan and he is not going to play again this season.

"Our hope for him is he is like a new signing in the summer."