Cardiff City: Striker Isaac Vassell out for rest of season
Cardiff City striker Isaac Vassell has been ruled out for the rest of the season.
Vassell, 26, broke down early in a comeback game for Cardiff under-23s following a quad injury which had sidelined him since August.
Vassell, a summer recruit from Birmingham, suffered a different quad injury on his return.
Manager Neil Harris said: "He has had a scan and he is not going to play again this season.
"Our hope for him is he is like a new signing in the summer."