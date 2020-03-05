Forest Green Rovers receive stadium plan boost after 'call-in' appeal rejected

Forest Green Rovers hope to build a 5,000-seater all-wooden football stadium by junction 13 of the M5

Forest Green Rovers can start plans for their Eco Park stadium development after bids to 'call-in' the government for a review of the project were rejected.

Stroud District Council approved outline plans for the venue by junction 13 of the M5 motorway in December.

In response, Eastington Parish Council applied to the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government for an inquiry.

"Eco Park is not being called in by the government," owner Dale Vince tweeted.

"It CAN go ahead. We can push on now with more detailed designs and next steps. We are on our way."

Vince and the club have been vocal about their push for sustainability, with a switch to vegan food offerings throughout the club on match-days among their methods.

However, there are concerns over noise, traffic and impact on landscape at the new site; views also shared by Eastington Parish Council.