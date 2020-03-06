Sportscene Predictor: Thommo v Simon Donnelly

Steven Thompson graphic

Two rounds of fixtures and two defeats for Steven Thompson in the Sportscene Predictor - can he get back on track against former Celtic and Scotland forward Simon Donnelly?

Sportscene Predictions: Thommo v Donnelly
Scottish Premiership - week 30
ThommoSimon Donnelly
Aberdeen v Hibernian2-11-1
Celtic v St Mirren3-03-0
Hamilton Academical v Kilmarnock1-10-1
Hearts v Motherwell 2-21-1
St Johnstone v Livingston1-22-1
Ross County v Rangers1-31-1

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

All matches Saturday 15:00 GMT unless stated

Aberdeen v Hibernian

Thommo's prediction: 2-1

Simon Donnelly's prediction: 1-1

Celtic v St Mirren

Thommo's prediction: 3-0

Simon Donnelly's prediction: 3-0

Hamilton Academical v Kilmarnock

Thommo's prediction: 1-1

Simon Donnelly's prediction: 0-1

Hearts v Motherwell

Thommo's prediction: 2-2

Simon Donnelly's prediction: 1-1

St Johnstone v Livingston

Thommo's prediction: 1-2

Simon Donnelly's prediction: 2-1

Ross County v Rangers (Sun, 12:00)

Thommo's prediction: 1-3

Simon Donnelly's prediction: 1-1

GUEST LEADERBOARD 2019-20

ScoreGuest leaderboard
110Grado
70Laura Miller
50Jamie Gillan
40Rory Lawson
40Malky Mackay
40Stoltman Brothers
30Kieron Achara
30Andrew Butchart
30The Snuts
20Rachel Corsie
20Paul Craig
20Tam & Isa
20Stephen Gallacher
20Josh Taylor
10Be Charlotte
10Eve Muirhead
Total scores after week 15
Thommo720
Guests560
Thommo v Guests
P16W7D3L6

