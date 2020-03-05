Rangers: Steven Gerrard still 'right man' for Ibrox job as Kenny Miller criticises duo

Rangers lost 1-0 at home to then bottom side Hamilton on Wednesday

Steven Gerrard is still "absolutely the right man" for the Rangers manager's job despite "very poor" form, former Ibrox striker Kenny Miller believes.

Gerrard's side exited the Scottish Cup and fell 13 points behind Premiership leaders Celtic after losses to the league's bottom two within four days.

They had been two points adrift with a game in hand at the end of December.

"I am sure he will be working tirelessly to find a solution and the club needs stability," Miller said.

"He has signed his contract until 2024. He has committed long-term to the job, the club have committed to him thinking he's the right man and I think he is."

But Miller, in light of defeats by Hearts and Hamilton Academical, criticised captain James Tavernier and winger Ryan Kent for recent comments.

Kent was quoted as saying Rangers relished being underdogs, while Tavernier wrote in Wednesday's match programme that his side were finding it difficult to cope under pressure domestically.

"That's not what the football club is about," Miller told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound. "It is about standing up to being favourites every single game you go into, winning leagues, winning trophies."

Miller admitted that playing in the Europa League, where Rangers have reached the last 16, is "better suited" to their strengths but said he could "understand why their fans are upset" at the remarks.

Rangers have lost four, and drawn two, of their latest 10 domestic fixtures since returning from the Premiership's winter break, but Miller thinks Gerrard needs to be given more time.

"He's got a decent group of players there and you're going to have another summer of recruitment where I don't think major overhauls are needed - maybe three or four max to strengthen the squad," he said.

Miller thought there were "a lot of little situations" that could explain why "the wheels have fell off in recent weeks".

"Ryan Jack's been carrying wee niggling injuries over the last couple of months and he's a big player for them, Glen Kamara had a bit of loss of form when their midfield three with Steven Davis had been fairly consistent and been a big part in how they control the game and the tempo," he suggested.

"Ibrox is a fantastic place to be playing when everything's going well, but it can be a daunting place when things are not going too well and, when there's been a little bit of pressure or criticism, they don't seem to have responded the way Steven would have wanted them to.

"Characters like Steven Davis and Allan McGregor are absolutely vital to the team because they've been through it and lived it and the one thing about the rest of the squad is that there's probably not too many who have lived it and been in a tense title race.

"Even Alfredo Morelos' goals have dried up, coming on the back of him being suspended for a few games and the incident last week where he was left out for a vital game through disciplinary reasons."