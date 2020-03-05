Coronovirus: SPFL's Neil Doncaster warns of 'dire financial consequences'

Holders Celtic lead Rangers by 13 points at the top of the Premiership

Scottish clubs face "dire financial consequences" if coronovirus forces matches to be postponed, SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster has warned.

Doncaster also conceded an outbreak of the illness "could make completing the season very difficult" even if hits "the first team of one club".

Three new cases of the virus in Scotland have brought the total number of positive tests in the UK to 90.

But the SPFL says "there is presently no rationale" for postponements.

That stance comes following discussions between the Scottish FA, SPFL and the Scottish Government.

The two football governing bodies formed a joint response group earlier this week after the first case of coronovirus was confirmed in Scotland.

That figure has increased, with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warning that she expects numbers to rise "possibly very rapidly" in the days to come.

Celtic currently lead Rangers by 13 points at the top of the Premiership as Neil Lennon's side chase a ninth consecutive title and a fourth domestic treble in a row.

"Considering the limitations of the fixture calendar, the view of the joint response group is that the SPFL and Scottish FA should endeavour to complete the season and fulfil their obligations under their broadcasting agreements," the SFA and SPFL said in a joint statement.

However, Doncaster has urged first-team players and staff to "be extremely vigilant" and warned of financial problems if clubs are unable to generate revenue from ticket sales.

"Whilst the current, clear advice is that matches should proceed as scheduled, we will obviously prepare for contingencies where matches might have to be played behind closed doors, or even be cancelled," he said.

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell stressed that the two governing bodies "will do everything possible to complete fixtures" while following expert government advice.

"We have also advised our clubs of the absolute necessity of following hygiene best practice at stadiums, training grounds and other premises, as well as providing information to staff, fans, contractors, broadcasters and other media entering club premises," he said.

The joint statement pointed out that the UK government viewed the home, schools and workplace as a bigger potential contributory factor to spreading the virus than sporting events.