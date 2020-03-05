Flybe collapse: Exeter City look for new sponsor after airline's demise

FlyBe have sponsored Exeter City since the 2003-04 season - their first after relegation from the Football League

Exeter City are looking for a new shirt sponsor after the collapse of Flybe.

The League Two club was sponsored by the Exeter-based airline, which has gone into administration, since 2003.

"This news is not unexpected," said chairman Julian Tagg and Supporters' Trust chief Nick Hawker in a statement.

"With the contract due to expire at the end of the season, our commercial team have been exploring all the opportunities with a view to signing a new front of shirt sponsor."

Exeter's 17-year sponsorship deal with Flybe was one of the longest in football, and was signed when the club were in financial peril in what is now the National League.

"Flybe signed that deal when the club was in dire straits and at one of the lowest points in our history and it has been a valuable and strategically important relationship," the statement added.

"We are sorry to hear of the airline's situation and the impact this will have on their staff and the local area."

Exeter City are offering former Flybe employees free entry to Monday night's Under-23 Premier League Cup match against Newcastle United.