Coronavirus outbreak: Valencia and Atalanta Champions League second-leg to be played behind closed doors

No supporters will be allowed into the Mestalla Stadium when Valencia play Atalanta on 10 March

Valencia's Champions League last-16 tie at home to Atalanta on 10 March will be played behind closed doors in an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Spain's health ministry says it wants to avoid "large gatherings of fans".

Serie A side Atalanta hold a 4-1 lead after last month's first leg in Italy.

Juventus' Champions League tie against Lyon on 17 March is also likely to be affected after the Italian government decreed all sport be played behind closed doors until 3 April.

Spain has 237 reported cases of coronavirus so far, with three deaths.

Italy is the worst-hit European country with some 2,706 cases and 107 deaths so far.

As a result a number of Serie A matches, including Juventus v Inter Milan last weekend, have been postponed.

Last Thursday, Inter Milan's Europa League victory over Ludogorets was played behind closed doors at San Siro Stadium.

England's Six Nations games against Italy on 14 and 15 March have also been postponed .