Premier League predictions: Lawro v singer and Man Utd fan Tom Grennan

Manchester United have already beaten Manchester City in two of their three meetings this season - so will Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side win again on Sunday?

City will be hoping for a repeat of their victory at Old Trafford in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final in January but BBC Sport football expert Mark Lawrenson thinks United are a different proposition these days.

"I was impressed by United when I saw them at Goodison Park against Everton last weekend," Lawrenson said. "They had a good balance in midfield and a bit of fight as well.

"They had creativity, combativeness and character, which is a good mix - they will need more of the same against City."

Grennan's new single 'This Is The Place' is his first new material since his 2018 top-five breakthrough debut album 'Lighting Matches'

Bedford-born Grennan, who was on the books of Luton Town, Northampton and Stevenage as a youngster, is a Manchester United supporter - and a big fan of Solskjaer.

"I really like Ole, and I think he needs to be given a proper chance," he told BBC Sport.

"People are very quick to sack managers off but I agree with United legend Roy Keane, who said recently that Ole should get another year - in fact, I would give him longer. He is the one for me, anyway. It is a big job so give him time.

"The only thing I think he needs is a bit more authority sometimes and to be more outspoken when we have not played well.

"At times he is a bit too much like a substitute teacher, when he should be acting like the headmaster.

"He is too nice. I wish he would channel a bit of Keane's anger, or use Sir Alex Ferguson's 'hairdryer' and scare some of our players a bit when they do not perform."

Premier League predictions - week 29 Result Lawro Tom SATURDAY Liverpool v Bournemouth x-x 3-0 4-0 Arsenal v West Ham x-x 1-1 0-0 Crystal Palace v Watford x-x 1-0 2-1 Sheff Utd v Norwich x-x 2-0 0-1 Southampton v Newcastle x-x 0-1 0-0 Wolves v Brighton 2-0 2-0 Burnley v Tottenham x-x 2-0 1-0 SUNDAY Chelsea v Everton x-x 2-0 2-0 Man Utd v Man City x-x 1-1 2-1 MONDAY Leicester v Aston Villa x-x 2-0 2-2

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 GMT unless stated.

SATURDAY

Liverpool v Bournemouth (12:30 GMT)

A lot has been written and said about Jurgen Klopp's side, who have now lost three of their past four games in all competitions.

I cannot help thinking of what legendary ex-Liverpool boss Bill Shankly once said to a journalist who had suggested his side had issues: "Aye, here we are with problems at the top of the league".

It is true that Reds were poor in every department at Watford last weekend, as they lost their unbeaten record in the Premier League.

Tuesday was a little bit different, though, because they made lots of chances as they went out of the FA Cup at Chelsea, but looked vulnerable at the back.

That was unusual to see with Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez together at centre-back, but you have to remember it was not Jurgen Klopp's strongest side - there were some kids mixed in there too.

So, while it is important for Liverpool to get back on the bike on Saturday before they face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday, this is certainly no crisis.

They had a bad day at Vicarage Road but they are not getting complacent.

Yes, they have a huge lead at the top, but the title is not mathematically theirs yet and right now they will just want to get the job done.

The Premier League is obviously the big one for them - once it is won, then the pressure is completely off them.

Then they will be able to throw everything at the Champions League and, also, have a bit of fun during the rest of the season.

When you win a title with a few games to go, training is different. It is lighter and more enjoyable, with everyone smiling.

At the moment, all we are hearing is 'oooh they are losing games', 'people have worked them out' and 'they are not as good as we thought'.

So Liverpool might have something to prove against Bournemouth - and they will using their strongest team, playing at their usual intensity.

That is why I think the Reds will win, but I am expecting Bournemouth to give this a good go.

The main reason I think Liverpool will score some goals is because I can't see the Cherries parking the bus - I don't think that approach works for them.

The first 20 minutes of this game will be crucial. If Bournemouth start well they might begin to believe they can get something.

If it is the Reds who are top early on, then Eddie Howe's side are going to need some luck to get something out of the game.

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Tom's prediction: I know Liverpool have lost a few but this is still an easy win for them. 4-0

Tom on Liverpool: It is hard to say this as a United fan but I have to hold my hands up and admit that the way they have been playing is amazing. What they are doing is where United want to be.

Arsenal v West Ham

I was imperative West Ham beat Southampton last week, and they did. That has given them something to build on.

I fancy the Hammers to get something this time too.

I know Hammers boss David Moyes has never won a league game at Arsenal in 15 attempts, but I am taking him out of the equation.

Their tails will be up, there will be a decent atmosphere because it is a London derby, and, if they go for it a bit, this might just be their time now where they can pick up some positive results.

Don't get me wrong, West Ham still have issues - but I am still not convinced by the Gunners, either.

The Gunners have won their past two Premier League games, but I do not see them going on a long winning run.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Tom's prediction: 0-0

Crystal Palace v Watford

Watford were outstanding in their win over Liverpool last time out, but their challenge is to follow that with another positive result here.

This game is just as important to them, and it will not be easy for them against Crystal Palace either.

I always felt the Eagles were a side who could pull out a win when they really needed one, and they have done that in their past two games against Newcastle and Brighton, just when they were slipping into trouble.

Both of those wins came by a single goal and I think this one will be by an identical margin, to put even more distance between them and the teams at the bottom.

Lawro's prediction: 1-0

Tom's prediction: Palace are at home so I am backing them. 2-1

Sheff Utd v Norwich

Norwich have had a good week, beating Leicester in the league then getting past Tottenham in the FA Cup.

It shows the Canaries are still fighting and will give them confidence too.

I am sure Norwich will give it another good go at Bramall Lane to try and make it three wins in a row, but I just don't see them going to Sheffield United and getting anything.

The Blades have already beaten them once this season - when they fought back from a goal down to win at Carrow Road before Christmas.

Chris Wilder's side are well organised, hard to break down and dangerous going forward and I am backing them to win again, and do the double.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Tom's prediction: Norwich keeper Tim Krul did so well in the shootout against Spurs - did you see his bottle with all their penalties written on it? I think they might win this one too. 0-1

Southampton v Newcastle

These two teams are hovering just above the relegation battle, and neither of them are in great form.

Southampton have lost three of their past four league matches, while Newcastle are winless in five league games and have not scored in four of them.

Newcastle have found the net in the FA Cup, however, scoring three against West Brom in midweek to reach the quarter-finals. I think that is significant.

I am sure Steve Bruce will still set his side up like Scrooge, and their priority will be to give nothing away - but I also think they will have enough about them to nick it.

Lawro's prediction: 0-1

Tom's prediction: 0-0

Wolves v Brighton

Nuno Espirito Santo has done a terrific job at Wolves. They just keep on going, and last weekend's win over Tottenham was the latest occasion where they won, and impressed me.

Brighton need a win to halt their slide towards the drop zone, but I just don't see them having enough of the ball to cause Wolves problems.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Tom's prediction: Wolves to win 100%. 2-0

Burnley v Tottenham (17:30 GMT)

These two are at opposite ends of the form table - Burnley are now unbeaten in six league games, whereas Tottenham have lost their past four in all competitions, including their FA Cup exit on Wednesday.

A lot of people said when he took charge of Spurs last November that this was a very big job for Jose Mourinho, and it is certainly turning out that way.

The period from the last game of this season to the first game of the next one is going to be the most important summer of his managerial career, wherever he has been.

If Spurs don't get things right in the transfer market, then Jose will not be shy about letting them know.

In the meantime, Tottenham are trying to stay in this year's Champions League and qualify for the next one, but at the moment you can see why they are losing so many games.

Spurs don't really look like opening anyone up, let alone a team as good as Burnley are at the back.

I know they have got players missing up front but it is down to Mourinho to do something about it - the clue is in his job title, which is 'manager'.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Tom's prediction: 1-0

SUNDAY

Chelsea v Everton (14:00 GMT)

I am sure Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti will get a great reception at Stamford Bridge, on his return to the club where he won the Premier League and FA Cup Double in 2010.

I thought Ancelotti's side were very unlucky not to beat Manchester United last weekend - I know Gylfi Sigurdsson was lying close to United keeper David de Gea but he was not obstructing his view - so I can see why the Toffees boss was unhappy with that decision.

But I am going with Chelsea here. Most of their problems at home this season have come against lesser teams and I think they will be fully focused this time.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Tom's prediction: 2-0

Man Utd v Man City (16:30 GMT)

United look a lot better of late, and they have a realistic chance of finishing in the Champions League places. I have been impressed by City recently too though.

Kevin de Bruyne's form is a big reason I am expecting Pep Guardiola's side to kick on between now and the rest of the season, but he is a doubt for this one because of a shoulder injury.

Whether he plays or not could make the difference whether City win or not. I am expecting midfield to be a key battle in the outcome, and it would usually be an area where they are on top.

But with Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic fit, and Bruno Fernandes providing the spark, I have a feeling United will be competitive in there, and this should be a very close game.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Tom's prediction: I am backing United. We will go in with the mentality that we have beaten them before, and that we can do it again. I think we have got the legs to do it, too. Marcus Rashford is out but I think Mason Greenwood is ready for the big games like this one. 2-1

Tom on United midfielder Bruno Fernandes: When you watch him, he has got a bit of Cristiano Ronaldo to him, like he was back in the day. He brings a bit of energy to the team, which is great to see.

There is still work to do though. Against Everton last week, I thought we were boring and rubbish to watch. I still don't feel like this is the United that we all know and want to see.

But just as it will with Ole, it is going to take time for everyone to get the feel for each other on the pitch. I feel like next season we will hopefully be a better United.

Right now, I am happy that Bruno has come in and I am excited about watching him progress and grow in the team - I want Rashford back from injury soon though.

I would be buzzing with a top-four finish. Do we deserve it? I am not too sure, but all the other teams have been inconsistent too, not just us.

MONDAY

Leicester v Aston Villa (20:00 GMT)

I thought Aston Villa were competitive enough in the Carabao Cup final but it always felt like Manchester City were going to win it.

Now it is back to a relegation battle for Dean Smith's men, and this is a tough game for them as they look to climb out of the bottom three.

The Foxes have not been in great form themselves but their boss Brendan Rodgers picked a strong team on Wednesday night against Birmingham, and got the result he wanted.

I am going with Leicester to win again here, too. Wilfried Ndidi is back from injury and makes a big difference in midfield while, up front, Jamie Vardy should be fit to return too.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Tom's prediction: 2-2

Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

