National League news - March 2020

Danny Searle's Aldershot sat 16th in the National League when they signed Yannis Drais on 5 March

BBC Sport tracks the latest news stories from the National League, including managerial announcements, new signings and contract extensions.

5 March

Aldershot Town have signed Yannis Drais from fifth-tier French side Besancon on a deal until the end of the season.

The French midfielder, 26, is available for Saturday's National League home match against Dagenham & Redbridge.

National League leaders Barrow have signed striker Jack Vale on loan from Championship side Blackburn Rovers until the end of the season.

Welsh striker Vale, 19, joins Rovers team-mates Matty Platt and Tom White at Holker Street in a loan spell that can be extended should the Bluebirds finish in the play-offs.