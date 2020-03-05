Women's FA Cup: Arsenal-Tottenham quarter-final tie live on the BBC

Arsenal beat Tottenham 2-0 in front of 38,262 fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Women's Super League in November

The Women's FA Cup quarter-final between Arsenal and Tottenham on 15 March will be shown live on the BBC.

Arsenal, record 14-time winners of the competition, sit third in the Women's Super League table, three places and 16 points above Spurs.

The tie, which kicks-off at 12:30 GMT at Borehamwood's Meadow Park, will be shown on BBC iPlayer and the Red Button.

The final will be played at Wembley on 9 May.

The other three quarter-finals on 15 March see Brighton host Birmingham, Chelsea travel to play Everton and Leicester host holders Manchester City.