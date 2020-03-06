Andrew Waterworth: Linfield striker wins February's Player of the Month award

Waterworth celebrates with Joel Cooper during Linfield's 4-0 win over Crusaders

Andrew Waterworth has been named February's Player of the Month by the Northern Ireland Football Writers' Association.

Linfield striker Waterworth, 33, scored six goals in four appearances to help the Blues pull clear at the top of the Irish Premiership.

"Personally, this has not been my best season," said Waterworth.

"I've spent a lot of the season on the bench, and I had to work incredibly hard to get back in the team."

Waterworth scored against Dungannon Swifts, Warrenpoint Town, Ballymena United and Crusaders as Linfield took a maximum 12 points from February's fixtures.

"It's fantastic to back amongst the goals again," added the former Glentoran striker.

"For the club, it's also been a difficult year. The Irish Cup defeat to Queen's was embarrassing and we haven't been at our best for the most of the season.

"We have improved but we still have an awful lot of hard work today if we are to win the title."

Linfield are currently four points clear of second-placed Coleraine with the Blues travelling to Carrick Rangers on Saturday.