Elliot Simoes: Barnsley forward signs new deal until 2023

Elliot Simoes in action for Barnsley
Elliot Simoes' only Barnsley goal to date came in their defeat by Derby in January

Barnsley forward Elliot Simoes has signed a new deal with the Championship side until the summer of 2023.

The Portuguese, 20, joined in January 2019 from FC United of Manchester, having played youth-team football for Benfica and Sporting Lisbon.

Simoes has made 10 appearances for the Tykes this season - seven coming off the bench - and has scored one goal.

"He is a big talent but what is really important is his energy, desire and work ethic," said boss Gerhard Struber.

Find out more

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you