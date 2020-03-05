Tim Howard: Ex-Man Utd & Everton goalkeeper comes out of retirement

Tim Howard's last competitive appearance was for Colorado Rapids against LAFC in October 2019

Former Everton and Manchester United goalkeeper Tim Howard has come out of retirement to play for Memphis 901 FC.

Howard, 40, is already part owner and sporting director of Memphis, which plays in the USL Championship, the tier below Major League Soccer.

The American only retired from playing in October after a three-year spell with MLS side Colorado Rapids.

"I love to play and I love to compete, this gives me the opportunity to do both," said Howard.

The American added: "Since my retirement in October, my obsession for football has grown. The desire to win continues to drive me."

Howard made 491 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United and Everton between 2003 and 2016.

He also won 121 caps for the USA and played at two World Cups.

Howard holds the record for the most saves in a World Cup game - 15 against Belgium in 2014. He retired from international football in 2017.