Martha Thomas: Striker proud after two-goal Scotland debut

Martha Thomas has scored five goals in 13 appearances for West Ham this season

Martha Thomas made an impressive start to her Scotland career and now she is hungry for more.

The 23-year-old West Ham forward marked her international debut with two goals in Wednesday's 3-0 win over Ukraine at the Pinatar Cup.

Claire Emslie was also on target in the tournament opener, with games against Iceland and Northern Ireland to come.

"I want to play for Scotland as much as possible and do everything I can to get us to major tournaments," said Thomas.

"I'm half Scottish and the whole of my mum's side of the family is very Scottish so I'm very proud to put on the shirt and represent the country.

"My mum, dad and gran came to the game which was really nice and I was so happy to have them in the crowd for my debut."

Thomas opened the scoring midway through the first half, presented with an open goal after a defensive mix-up.

A later long-range effort was saved, with her second goal set up by Caroline Weir and finished low into the corner.

"I'm really pleased to play and score the two goals," she added. "I wasn't expecting it but I'm really happy to contribute to a win on my first cap.

"All of my team-mates have been really welcoming this week so to come in and not feel out of place was a good feeling."