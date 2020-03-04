Eric Dier: Tottenham midfielder involved in altercation with fan after 'insult'

Eric Dier jumped into the stands to confront a fan

Eric Dier was involved in a confrontation in the stands after Spurs went out of the FA Cup at home to Norwich after being "insulted" by a fan, said manager Jose Mourinho.

Dier climbed into Tottenham Hotspur Stadium's bottom tier and was involved in a fracas before security intervened.

Mourinho said Dier's younger brother was "not happy" about the insult.

The Portuguese added: "I think Eric did what we professionals cannot do but probably every one of us would do."

Dier scored in the penalty shootout loss to Norwich, but Tim Krul saved two efforts to put the Canaries into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Mourinho said: "I repeat we professionals cannot do it, but I repeat I am with the player and I understand the player. The fans were with the team until the last penalty kick that we missed.

"This person insulted Eric, the family was there, the younger brother was not happy with the situation."

On the prospect of the club taking action against Dier, Mourinho said: "If the club does that I will not agree, but he did wrong."