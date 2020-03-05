Tim Krul: 'I knew I'd better start saving some' says Norwich keeper after win on penalties

Media playback is not supported on this device Krul saves Gedson's tame penalty to send Norwich into the sixth round

Tim Krul is great at saving penalties, right? Well it turns out that is not strictly true.

Krul's cameo in the 2014 World Cup quarter-final was the stuff of legend. He came on in the final minute of extra time for the Netherlands against Costa Rica, specifically for the shootout.

He played mind games before each penalty, speaking to every Costa Rican about to take the kick and wandering around his penalty area.

Krul went the right way every time, saving two kicks as the Dutch went through to the semi-finals.

So when Norwich's FA Cup fifth-round tie against Tottenham went to penalties, everyone was expecting the Dutchman to work his magic again - and he did.

But he has actually only saved two of the last 20 he has faced during matches (excluding shootouts) since 2012-13.

"Everyone says I am good at penalties so I knew I'd better start saving some," he told BBC Sport after the shootout.

It was another Krul masterclass as he saved the final two penalties - from Troy Parrott and Gedson Fernandes.

His water bottle had a list of Spurs players and which direction they would go.

The famous water bottle

His mind games seemed to rattle the Spurs players as he took ages to get ready each time, often checking his bottle, and he came off his line for several penalties - although it was not picked up by the officials.

Especially impressive were the notes for Oliver Skipp - who has started six games for Spurs - and Parrott, who has made one start. Was he watching them kick the ball around in their back gardens?

"That's what it's all about, that's why we do the work," he said. "When you have down times, this is what you think of. As a little boy you want to save penalties and get your club through. Big emotions today.

"Me and my coach do our homework, I had them on my bottle, it all happens in a shootout. What a place to do it as well and for 9,000 fans to be here on a Wednesday night."

Mourinho's penalty woes continue

Will a Jose Mourinho side ever win a penalty shootout in England?

Jose Mourinho must be sick of the sight of penalty shootouts.

This was the seventh time an English side with Mourinho in charge has faced one.

All seven have been lost.

He lost five with Chelsea - the 2007 Champions League semi-final against Liverpool, the Community Shield to Manchester United later that year, the 2013 European Super Cup against Bayern Munich and League Cup ties against Charlton and Stoke.

Mourinho followed that up with a 2018 League Cup defeat by Derby when he was in charge of United.

And he has carried that form into his time with Spurs.

Lamela hit the bar, before Parrott and Fernandes were denied.

With Harry Kane injured, Spurs have been lacking a centre-forward - and fans have been calling for 18-year-old Republic of Ireland international Parrott to get his chance.

His penalty was saved but Mourinho didn't have a problem with that.

"The penalty is nothing. He is a penalty taker in the under-23s, he scores every one in the unders. He was so confident, he wanted to take one, he wanted to take the responsibility, it's an experience in his career. The problem is not his experience. Eric [Dier] also missed one.

"The problem is the 30 minutes. Now people can see that he has to work a lot so don't think that Parrott is the second Harry Kane because he's just a young kid that needs to work.

"Let's forget the penalty because we all miss the penalties, it was not Troy."