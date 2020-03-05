Jarmo Matikainen: Ex-manager pleased with Wales' progress under Jayne Ludlow

Jarmo Matikainen was Wales' first ever full-time head of women's national teams

Women's international friendly: Wales v Estonia Venue: Racecourse, Wrexham Date: Fri, 6 March Kick-off: 19:00 GMT Coverage: Live video on the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app plus live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, website and app

Former Wales women's manager Jarmo Matikainen says he has been impressed with the work of successor Jayne Ludlow.

Matikainen was Wales boss for four years before returning to his native Finland, and he manages Estonia against Wales at Wrexham on Friday, 6 March.

Since 2014 Ludlow has led Wales to their highest Fifa ranking.

"I'm so pleased for her and so pleased for the team how well she's been doing," said Matikainen.

"I never, ever doubted that.

"When the decision was made who was going to follow me I said immediately 'that's the best possible person'.

"I've been following and sending some messages of support when I've had the opportunity and it's been so good to see."

Wales eye Euro 2021

Matikainen came to Wales in 2010 and worked with Ludlow, who was the national team's captain until 2012.

Under Matikainen, Wales came close to reaching the play-offs for the 2015 World Cup finals in Canada, but lost 1-0 to Ukraine in their final group game.

Ludlow's side missed out to England for a place at last year's World Cup finals in France.

They are currently second in their Euro 2021 qualifying group with home games in April against the Faroe Islands and leaders Norway.

They will prepare for those games with a friendly against Estonia, managed by Matikainen, in Wrexham on Friday.

"It's a bit of an emotional rollercoaster to be back, all the good memories flooding in," Matikainen told BBC Sport of his return to Wales.

"It's been good to see how individual players have picked up and keep developing and improving.

"At the same time it's been fantastic to see how Jayne has developed the team.

"It makes you feel so good that the improvements continue and it's been taken to the next level.

"Looking back at the situation in 2014 when I left and then now, you've got to be very impressed."