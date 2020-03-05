Livingston 2-2 Celtic: Neil Lennon praises 'relentless & breathtaking' side

Media playback is not supported on this device 'I didn't know the score' - Lennon pleased as Celtic extend lead

Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic were "breathtaking" and "relentless" despite being held to a draw by Livingston, says manager Neil Lennon.

Tom Rogic's stoppage-time equaliser rescued a point to stretch Celtic's lead at the league summit to 13 points.

And although it was the first time in 12 domestic matches that Celtic had failed to win, Lennon was more than happy with his players.

"I thought we were brilliant," he told BBC Scotland.

"Against a difficult opponent, on a difficult pitch, we were absolutely outstanding. They are a magnificent group of players and it's a privilege for me to manage them."

Callum McGregor's fine strike after 16 minutes was soon cancelled out when Jon Guthrie capitalised after Fraser Forster fumbled a long throw.

Then, after the break, Lyndon Dykes got the better of Christopher Jullien before squaring for Scott Robinson to put Gary Holt's side in front.

"Their [first] goal could easily have been a foul on Fraser, their second goal was poor from our point of view, and for the rest of the game we were magnificent," Lennon said.

"We were brilliant, they just didn't want to lose the game and I thought we deserved more out of it."

Robinson's goal looked like it was going to be decisive, but Lennon's side responded with relentless pressure which ultimately led to the injury-time equaliser.

If Livingston had held on, it would have been their second home victory over Celtic this season, with the Glasgow side falling to a 2-0 defeat in West Lothian in October.

"In my time as a manager that's the best I've seen us play on an artificial pitch against a team as organised and structured as Livingston," Lennon added.

"The response from the team was everything I'd expect from them and more. Some of the football and the speed we played with at times was breathtaking on a slow pitch."