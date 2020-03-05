Rangers 0-1 Hamilton: Brian Rice says win shocked everyone except him

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Rangers 0-1 Hamilton Academical

Hamilton Academical's win over Rangers at Ibrox shocked everyone except him, says head coach Brian Rice.

David Moyo's second-half goal earned Hamilton a second win in Govan in three seasons and moved them off the bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

And Rice, whose side are now just two points off 10th place, had every confidence in his team's ability to cause an upset.

"To come to Ibrox and keep a clean sheet is phenomenal," he said.

"I don't know how many times Hamilton have done that in their history. I'm absolutely delighted.

"I think it's a result that has shocked everyone - except myself. I always believe you put a team out to try and win the game.

"I'm not saying I thought we would win 1-0, but I think you have a chance if you have belief in your team and set them out properly."

The victory was Hamilton's first in the league since a 2-1 win over Motherwell in late December.

Four defeats and three draws followed, including a 4-1 home reverse against to Rangers in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup.

Rice, though, believes his side had been unfortunate since the turn of the year and that they are now benefitting from some good fortune.

"Rangers had a lot of balls in the box," he added. "On another night they might have had two or three breaks in the box that lead to goals. This is the first time we've had a break this season.

"We came here with a game plan to try and press them and to make sure they didn't have 90% of the possession.

"We were forced back quite a lot in the game but we stuck to our plan and knew that we would get chances. I'm immensely proud and absolutely delighted with everybody."