Wrexham announce plans for new Kop stand at Racecourse

The Rascecourse is the world's oldest international football stadium

Wrexham have announced plans for a new 5,000 capacity all-seater stand at the Kop end of their Racecourse Stadium.

The Wrexham Gateway Project would see the capacity increased to over 15,000.

Plans also include a four-star hotel, conferencing facility and improvements to nearby Wrexham General train station.

"The Racecourse Ground is of strategic importance to Wrexham, north Wales and indeed the whole of Wales," Wrexham director Spencer Harris said.

"It is very exciting to know that, after many years of speculation, plans to turn the ground into a 15,000-seat international level venue, are set to be taken forward."

The plans, backed by the club, Wrexham County Borough Council, the Welsh Government and Glyndwr University were unveiled in July 2019.