Marc McNulty: Hibernian striker faces ban for stamp against Hearts

Media playback is not supported on this device Should Hibs striker McNulty have been sent off for this?

Hibernian striker Marc McNulty faces a two-match ban after being charged retrospectively with stamping on Sean Clare in Hearts' Edinburgh derby win.

McNulty avoided sanction at the time after referee Kevin Clancy and his assistants missed the incident during the first-half of Hearts' 3-1 win.

However, he has been issued with a Scottish FA notice of complaint for violent conduct.

McNulty has until Friday at 15:00 GMT to appeal against the decision.

If he chooses not to, the 27-year-old would miss Hibs' matches against Aberdeen and St Johnstone.

However, if he does challenge it, the case would be heard on Monday, 9 March.