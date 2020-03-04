Harry Kane 'definitely' fit for Euro 2020 after hamstring injury

Kane scored after only 79 seconds on his England debut in March 2015

Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane insists he will be fit for Euro 2020 and hopes to return next month.

The 26-year-old has not played since rupturing a tendon in his left hamstring at Southampton on 1 January.

The severity of the injury necessitated surgery, leading to concerns about the England captain's involvement in Euro 2020, which begins on 12 June.

But Kane said: "Unless something pretty drastic happens between now and then, I'll be there."

Kane, Tottenham's leading scorer for the past five seasons, has resumed light training at Spurs ahead of schedule but will miss England's home friendlies against Italy and Denmark this month.

"I'm still not back training with the first team, but I'm working hard in the gym, I'm getting stronger all the time," he told the Evening Standard.

"We're talking a few more weeks, and I'll be playing again. I don't want to make a prediction for which game I might be back, but I am hoping somewhere between the start and the middle of April."

Kane was the leading scorer at the 2018 World Cup when England reached the semi-finals.

He is sixth in the all-time England goalscoring list, with 32 in 45 appearances.

The first match for Gareth Southgate's team in Euro 2020 is against Croatia at Wembley on 14 June and Kane said: "In my head, I am definitely at the Euros."