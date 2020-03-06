Chelsea v Everton: Pick your combined Blues-Toffees XI

Carlo Ancelotti managed Frank Lampard during his spell as Chelsea boss between 2009 and 2011

Former Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti returns to Stamford Bridge as Everton manager on Sunday.

The Toffees have improved significantly under the Italian, leaving them just eight points off Frank Lampard's Blues, who occupy the final Champions League qualifying spot.

Both squads have similar issues. Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford's form has been criticised, while Lampard has struggled to find a first choice out of Kepa Arrizabalaga and Willy Caballero. Who makes your team?

And who do you pick in front of the keeper? And what about up front? Do you go for Tammy Abraham or the in-form Dominic Calvert-Lewin - or do you fit both in?

Pick your combined Chelsea-Everton XI and share it on social media using #bbcfootball...