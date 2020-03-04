Southend United: Sol Campbell trying to 'keep morale up' amid financial problems

Sol Campbell began the season as manager of Macclesfield Town and took charge of Southend in October

Southend United manager Sol Campbell says he is trying to create a "nice environment" for his players amid financial problems at the club.

BBC Essex reported on Tuesday that the Professional Footballers' Association had contacted Southend over failing to pay February wages to staff on time.

The Shrimpers are also under a transfer embargo because of an unpaid tax bill.

Campbell's side are second from bottom of League One, 17 points from safety with 10 games of the season remaining.

"I understand the situation and I'm trying to counteract that and hopefully they (the players) can forget about what's happening," said the former Tottenham, Arsenal and England centre-back.

"When they come off the field, they're going to think about it, but I'm trying to do my best to keep the morale up. That's all I can do. I can't control anything above me. I just want to give the lads a nice football environment to work in.

"That's the only thing I'm looking at - the football and that's it. That's the only thing that's keeping me going - the games, the training with the lads. I'm not looking at anything else and what else is happening outside the club or above me."