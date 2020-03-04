Coronavirus: Serie A games may be played behind closed doors - Italy's sports minister

Coronavirus cases in Italy have risen to more than 2,000, causing major sporting events to be postponed

Italy's sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora says Serie A games may be played behind closed doors in an effort to contain coronavirus.

Italy is the worst-hit European country with some 2,260 cases and 79 deaths so far, including more than 20 in the past 24 hours.

The Italian Cup semi-finals between Juventus and AC Milan and Napoli and Inter Milan have been postponed.

Only four Serie A matches took place last weekend.

Last Thursday, Inter Milan's Europa League victory over Ludogorets was played behind closed doors at San Siro Stadium.

"We are heading towards that decision," Spadafora told reporters when asked if the Italian government was considering banning fans from games.

The announcement was made before a meeting between Serie A bosses to discuss the situation.