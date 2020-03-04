Macclesfield Town: PFA in touch with club over unpaid player wages

Macclesfield Town were docked six points by the EFL in December after pleading guilty to charges including non-payment of wages

The Professional Footballers' Association are in contact with Macclesfield Town after they failed to pay salaries on time for the fourth time this season, BBC Sport reports.

February's wages were due to be paid by the League Two club on Friday but have still not been received by players.

The Silkmen now face an English Football League disciplinary hearing for failing to adhere to contracts.

League One Southend were contacted by the PFA on Tuesday for similar reasons.

If found guilty, the two clubs could face a fine, points deduction or even withdrawal of their league membership.

Macclesfield are 23rd in League Two and eight points above the relegation zone.

Earlier this season players went on strike over unpaid wages, leading to the club having to field six youth team players and five loanees in their 4-0 FA Cup first-round thrashing by seventh-tier side Kingstonian.

They were later charged by the English Football League with misconduct and docked six points, with a further four suspended, after they pleaded guilty to charges over non-payment of wages and failing to fulfil their fixture with Crewe on 7 December - a game their players refused to take part in citing concerns about their emotional wellbeing.

They were again charged with misconduct by the league when they failed to play their fixture against Plymouth on 21 December after the club were given a "zero-capacity notice" by the local Safety Advisory Group.