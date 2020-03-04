Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Billy Gilmour, Celtic, Hearts, Sean Clare, Rangers, Alfredo Morelos, Aberdeen

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke was at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night after being tipped off Billy Gilmour would start for Chelsea against Liverpool, with the 18-year-old producing a man-of-the-match performance to enhance his prospects of being fast-tracked into the national squad for the Euro play-offs. (Daily Record)

Celtic are set to agree a kit deal with Adidas that will eclipse their record £25m five-year agreement with New Balance and be the biggest kit contract in Scottish football history. (Daily Record, print edition)

Hearts midfielder Sean Clare told the referee he was stamped on by Hibernian striker Marc McNulty during Wednesday's Edinburgh derby win, and expects video evidence to decide the matter. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says the club "can't be Morelos FC" as he warned striker Alfredo Morelos he needs to behave on and off the pitch and can't pick and choose his games after missing the weekend defeat at Hearts following a disciplinary breach. (Herald, subscription required)

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has touted Andrew Considine as an ideal replacement for injured club-mate Scott McKenna in the Scotland squad for this month's Euro 2020 play-off. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Aberdeen face competition from Leyton Orient to re-sign defender Tommie Hoban, who had a loan spell at Pittodrie last season. (The 72)

Scotland winger Oli Burke has been placed in isolation for 10 days in Spain after contracting mumps at his La Liga club, Alaves. (Scotsman, print edition)