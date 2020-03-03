Tottenham's Victor Wanyama set to join MLS side Montreal Impact

Victor Wanyama was a key player for Spurs after an £11m move from Southampton in June 2016 but was then hampered by injuries

Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama is set to join Montreal Impact after Spurs agreed a deal with the MLS side.

Kenya international Wanyama, 28, has made just four appearances for Spurs this season, with his only start coming in the League Cup loss at Colchester.

"We wish Victor well for the future," the Premier League club said.

Impact, managed by Arsenal legend Thierry Henry, beat New Engand Revolution 2-1 in their opening game of the new MLS season on Saturday.

The Canadian club finished ninth in the Eastern Conference in the 2019 season, well short of the play-offs.

Wanyama became a key player for Spurs after arriving from Southampton in June 2016, making 47 appearances in all competitions as Mauricio Pochettino's side finished second in the Premier League behind Chelsea.

But a knee cartilage injury at the start of the following season, and more knee issues in 2018-19, derailed his Spurs career and limited him to just 24 more starts in all competitions.

Spurs agreed a £13.6m deal with Belgian side Club Bruges for Wanyama in August, but the move collapsed before the transfer deadline.