Transfer rumours: Kane, Mourinho, Pochettino, Zidane, Sanchez, Rakitic

Tottenham will face a battle to hold on to talismanic striker Harry Kane, 26, in the summer if they fail to qualify for next season's Champions League. (Telegraph)

Spurs manager Jose Mourinho says he is not planning to have a summer overhaul of his squad. (Evening Standard)

Barcelona have joined Liverpool and Real Madrid in the race for 20-year-old Valencia winger Ferran Torres. (El Mundo Deportivo via Daily Mail)

Real Madrid have asked former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino to keep them informed of his plans as they consider hiring him to replace Zinedine Zidane. (Independent)

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez, 31, will need to accept a significant drop in wages if he wants to complete a permanent switch to Inter Milan this summer. (Tuttosport via Daily Mail)

West Ham will firm up their interest in Brentford's 22-goal striker Ollie Watkins, 24, in the summer if the Bees are not promoted to the Premier League. (Sun)

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has ordered his new backroom team to improve their English as they adapt to life in the Premier League. (Guardian)

Cardiff City owner Vincent Tan has reportedly sold half his stake in MLS club Los Angeles FC - and plans to sell the other half. (LA Times)

Aston Villa are interested in Marseille midfielder Morgan Sanson, 25, but know their chances of signing the former France Under-21 international hinge on their Premier League survival. (Birmingham Mail)

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce says reports of a bust-up between him and 22-year-old French forward Allan Saint-Maximin, who has been linked with Wolves, are "total nonsense". (Newcastle Chronicle)

Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster says a summer transfer to Tottenham is purely "paper talk". The former England international, 36, is out of contract in the summer. (Watford Observer)

Atletico Madrid are the front-runners to sign Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic, 31, with the Croatia international keen to stay in Spain. (Marca)

Steven Gerrard says he will only leave Rangers if he is sacked by the Scottish Premiership club. (The Scotsman)