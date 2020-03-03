Nations League: Northern Ireland drawn against Romania, Norway and Austria

Northern Ireland lost home and away against Austria in the inaugural Nations League in late 2018

Northern Ireland will face Romania, Norway and Austria in the Nations League with the Republic of Ireland up against Wales, Bulgaria and Finland.

The draw will bring back memories for Northern Ireland's more senior fans of the 1986 World Cup qualifying campaign.

A Jimmy Quinn goal earned a 1-0 win for Northern Ireland in Bucharest which helped them secure a place in Mexico.

Of the three nations in Group B1, Austria are the top-ranked side at 26th in the Fifa standings with Northern Ireland's 36th putting them one place ahead of Romania and Norway, meanwhile, in 44th spot.

Wales beat the Republic home and away in the inaugural Nations League with a thumping 4-1 victory in Cardiff followed by a 1-0 win in Dublin.

A year earlier, a James McClean goal earned the Republic a 1-0 win at the Principality Stadium as the side then managed by Martin O'Neill secured a World Cup play-off spot where they were ultimately hammered by Denmark.

Wales, having already booked their spot at Euro 2020, are 11 places higher than the Republic as they sit 23rd in the Fifa rankings.

Finland made history in securing the country's first qualification for a major finals as they earned a Euro 2020 berth but at 58th are ranked 24 spots below the Republic.

Bulgaria were World Cup semi-finalists back in 1994 but have struggled in recent years and sit 59th in the Fifa rankings.

Current Republic boss Mick McCarthy will recall facing the Bulgarians in the 1988 Euro qualifiers when the Irish needed the help of a last-minute winner by Scotland's Gary Mackay in Sofia to secure a dramatic last-gasp qualification.

McCarthy will not be in charge when the Nations League begins in September with Stephen Kenny taking over the post when the Republic's Euro 2020 interest ends.

NATIONS LEAGUE GROUPS IN FULL

League A Group one Group two Group three Group four Netherlands England Portugal Switzerland Italy Belgium France Spain Bosnia and Herzegovina Denmark Sweden Ukraine Poland Iceland Croatia Germany

League B Group one Group two Group three Group four Romania Israel Hungary Bulgaria Northern Ireland Slovakia Turkey Republic of Ireland Norway Scotland Serbia Finland Austria Czech Republic Russia Wales

League C Group one Group two Group three Group four Azerbaijan Armenia Moldova Kazakhstan Luxembourg Estonia Slovenia Lithuania Cyprus North Macedonia Kosovo Belarus Montenegro Georgia Greece Albania