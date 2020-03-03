Scottish League One: Premiership strikers strike as table-toppers draw

Declan McManus scored for the third game running while Steven MacLean has scored two in his last three

Two on-loan Scottish Premiership strikers ensured League One leaders Raith Rovers and second-top Falkirk shared the points in Kirkcaldy.

Hearts veteran Steven MacLean fired the home side, who lead by a point, ahead two minutes after a dire first half.

Ross County's Declan McManus replied from close range after being set up by Aidan Connolly in an improved second.

Dumbarton beat Forfar Athletic 2-0 to move to within three points of fifth-top Montrose, who lost 2-1 to Clyde.

Clyde had ended a five-game losing run by beating Falkirk at home on Saturday and followed it up by taking an early lead - striker Ally Love finishing from close range.

Midfielder Ray Grant fired the second from outside the penalty box six minutes after the break and, although Montrose striker Blair Lyons headed in a Lewis Milne corner two minutes later, the Cumbernauld side secured the win.

Danny Lennon's side move five points clear of eighth-top Peterhead but remain seven behind Dumbarton.

Ross Forbes fired into the top corner just after the half-hour mark to send the Sons, who ended Raith Rovers' five-game unbeaten run on Saturday, on their way to a third win in succession.

Former Celtic striker PJ Crossan set up Jai Quitongo to fire in the second with 20 minutes remaining, leaving second-bottom Forfar without a win in four games and two points behind Peterhead.

Blue Brazil boost in Scottish League Two

Kris Renton's close-range finish gave Cowdenbeath a 2-1 home win second-bottom over Albion Rovers that moves the Fifers back into third place in League Two after dropping out of the play-off spots on Saturday.

Rovers, who have now lost four games in a row, went ahead after 28 minutes, when Lewis Wilson finished from six yards.

But fellow defender Craig Barr fired the equaliser from close range after a corner five minutes from the break and Renton struck to end Cowden's four-game run without a win and take them above Queen's Park and Elgin City.

Having dropped out of the top four on Saturday, Cowdenbeath have a chance to move back up to third ahead of Queen's Park and Elgin City should they win at home to second-bottom Albion Rovers.

Meanwhile, Stirling Albion, who had won their previous two games away from home, missed a chance to move into fifth above Elgin when they were held 0-0 at home to third-bottom Stenhousemuir.